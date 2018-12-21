Darshan Raval thrilled about singing for Rajinikanth's film

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Chogada" hitmaker Darshan Raval says singing for a film starring superstar Rajinikanth is like a dream come true for him.

The album of the film titled "Petta" will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

This Anirudh musical has 11 songs and in the Hindi version, one of the songs is a love ballad rendered by Darshan.

"I am excited to be working with the best in the industry. This is like a dream come true to lend your voice to the 'thalaiva' - Rajinikanth," Darshan said in a statement.

"Anirudh (composer) understands the pulse of the audience and I am sure the entire album will be a huge hit," he added.

Global music company Sony Music has acquired the music rights of the film directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

"The music from the album is something that will connect with audiences across the globe and we are confident that this will top charts across languages," said Ashok Parwani, Head South, Sony Music India.