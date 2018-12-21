Home Entertainment Hindi

I dread it: 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala' actor Mohit Malik on divorce

In real life, he has been married for eight years, but his character Sikandar in "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala" is getting ready for a divorce.

Published: 21st December 2018 12:40 PM

Mohit Malik in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malik is shooting for some intense sequences where he will be heading for a divorce. He says that personally, he dreads it and wishes it never happens to anyone.

"I am trying to understand what a man goes through during divorce while preparing for my scenes. More than the couple, it is difficult for the kids and the family as the mind wants one thing but soul wants something else," Mohit said in a statement.

"For the children, parents are their heroes and suddenly seeing their separation leaves them confused. I think it is very important to give them maximum love and attention at that point of time and explain the situation to them. I dread it and I personally wish this never happens to anyone," he added.

