Salman, Katrina, Ranveer, Deepika and other celebs grace Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception

Published: 21st December 2018 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas hosted their third wedding reception in Mumbai on 20 December 2018.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas hosted their third wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday. The newlyweds partied with some of the top Bollywood stars at Taj Lands End Hotel.

Priyanka looked stunning in white embellished outfit while Nick Jonas complemented her in a dapper green suit.

Salman Khan was present at the venue. Earlier, there were some rumours that he was upset with Priyanka for quitting his film 'Bharat'. 

(Photo | AFP)

Rekha arrived for the party in her usual stunning Kanjeevaram saree. Kangana Ranaut came with her mother and sister.

Newly-wedded couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked mesmerising in their black traditional outfits at the reception.

Other top Bollywood celebrities like A.R. Rahman, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Sameera Reddy, Geeta Basra, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Zaira Wasim, David Dhawan, Pooja Hedge, Raveena Tandon, Vivek Oberoi and Tamanna Bhatia also attended the reception.

Salman Khan (Photo | AP)

Actors Kajol, Vidya Balan along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor and singer Asha Bhonsle also arrived at the venue. Badminton star Saina Nehwal, Mukesh Bhatt and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra were also spotted at the reception.

Hema Malini looked beautiful in a blue saree. Tusshar Kapoor arrived at the reception with his father and veteran actor Jeetendra.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone | Twitter

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who worked with Priyanka in 'Fashion', was also present. Actor Shabana Azmi and fashion designer duo of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla were also spotted at the reception.

Rekha | AP

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, and had two wedding ceremonies -- a Christian and Hindu. 

Nick Jonas, who was in the US after their short vacation in Oman, flew in for the Mumbai reception.

On work front, Priyanka will be seen on screen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The film is being co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra.

