Sunny Leone gets candid on marriage, motherhood with RJ Kareena Kapoor

By Express News Service

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is creating new waves as a Radio Jockey. The actress was in conversation with actor Sunny Leone on her show What Women Want on Ishq 104.8 FM. The two talked about making choices in their lives, getting trolled for sharing opinions on social media, Sunny going for adoption and encouraged young girls to make the most of present rather than waiting for a day when things will turn better.

Speaking about her choices and how women can bring a change in their life, Sunny said, “Whatever choices I have made in my professional life involved a risk to a certain extent and it is because of those risks I have been able to reach where I am today. When it comes to making choices in my personal life, I have simply followed my heart whether it’s getting married to Daniel who is always considerate and supportive of my choice of work, to going for adoption and making Nisha an important part of our life.”

The actress also pointed out where women often tend to go wrong and gave a message to all the young girls out there on how they can take small steps, make the most out of the present rather than just waiting endlessly for a day to make a huge change.

Being a mother herself, Kareena understood the situation and recalled that how she refused a film because it had a large outdoor shoot.