Was shy to perform intimate scenes on-screen: Ansh Bagri on 'Date Gone Wrong'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ansh Bagri will be seen playing Ved in "Date Gone Wrong" for which he had to do intimate scenes.

"There was a sequence in the series where I had to do a kiss scene, and I was very shy to perform that on-screen. I was exceedingly nervous to give that shot, but my co-actor Sonal Sharma made me feel comfortable," Ansh said in a statement.

"It is very necessary to have a co-actor who understands you well, and I am glad that in this series I got to act with one such soul," he added.

Culture Machine and Eros Now's "Date Gone Wrong" is now streaming.