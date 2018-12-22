Massive crowd at Chinese university causes cancellation of Aamir Khan event

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan’s representative on Friday addressed rumours regarding the cancellation of a guest lecture by the actor at China’s Guangzhou University. Aamir has flown to China to promote his film Thugs of Hindostan, which is slated to release in Chinese screens on December 28.

It was earlier claimed that Aamir was denied promoting his film at Guangzhou University because the authorities were not notified by the film’s publicists about using the campus for the event.

However, as clarified by Aamir’s spokesperson, the lecture did not take place because of the excessive crowd that turned up to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. The representative added that the auditorium slated for the event could only hold 400 guests, while the actual turn-out of fans went up as high as 3000, compelling the organizers to cancel the lecture.Aamir Khan enjoys unmatched popularity among Bollywood actors in China. His previous films like 3 Idiots, Dangal and Secret Superstar have performed well in the region.