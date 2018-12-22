Home Entertainment Hindi

Mere Pyaare Prime Minister all set to release on March 8 next year

Published: 22nd December 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with some of the children who have acted in the film.

By Express News Service

Rang De Basanti director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming film Mere Pyaare Prime Minister will be released on March 8 in 2019, the makers announced on Thursday. The film foregrounds the issue of open defecation and lack of sanitation in Mumbai slums.

The story revolves around a small boy who wants to build a toilet for his single mother (Anjali Patil of Newton and Kaala fame) and thus makes an appeal to the Prime Minister. The film is inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s Swachchh Bharat campaign, which aims to achieve an open-defecation free (ODF) India by October 2, 2019. 

Mere Pyaare Prime Minister is co-produced by ROMP Pictures and Pen Movies. The film is co-written by Mehra, Hussain Dalal and Manoj Maitra. The supporting cast includes Makrand Deshpande, Rasika Aghase and Nachiket Purnapatre. The music is composed by Shankaar-Ehsaan-LoyThe issue of open defecation was formerly addressed in films like Halkaa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In April this year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared Maharashtra (rural and urban) to be an ODF state. 

In a nutshell
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and starring Anjali Patil, Mere Pyaare Prime Minister looks at the issue of open defecation in Mumbai slums

