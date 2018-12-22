Home Entertainment Hindi

Pakistan provincial government plans to buy ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar

The provincial government has allocated Rs 61 crore for buying 25 pre-partition era buildings, having archaeological importance

Published: 22nd December 2018 05:05 PM

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's over 100-year-old ancestral house is also located in Peshawar's Qissa Khawani Bazaar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PESHAWAR: The government in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned to buy 25 landmark buildings from the pre-partition era, including the ancestral houses of big-screen doyens Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, which have been declared as national heritage

Glorious past

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home, also known as Kapoor Haveli, is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built before the partition of India, between 1918 and 1922, by the legendry actor's grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor

Birthplace

Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born at their ancestral residence in Peshawar. It has been declared national heritage by the provincial govt

History in ruins

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s over 100-year-old ancestral house is also located in Peshawar’s Qissa Khawani Bazaar. The house is in a shambles and was declared as national heritage under the Federal Antiquities Act, in 2014, by the Nawaz Sharif govt

Shifting base

Eldest of six siblings, Raj Kapoor and his kin had to move from city to city as his actor father Pritiviraj Kapoor, kept shifting base early in his career in the 1930s

Heritage buildings

There are as many as 77 buildings, which have been declared national heritage by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Of these, 52 are government properties while the remaining 25 are owned by locals

Funds for preservation

The provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated R61 crore for buying 25 pre-partition era buildings, having archaeological importance. These include the ancestral residences of the legendary actors, the government said

Preservation plan

Pakistan’s Department of Archaeology will be given a grant of R70 lakh to prepare a feasibility report of the buildings Once the report is approved, the process of restoration of these buildings would begin, officials said

Native soil

Born Mohammad Yusuf Khan to Ayesha Begum and Lala Ghulam Sarwar Ali Khan, Dilip Kumar was one of 12 siblings. The actor’s father was a landlord and fruit merchant who owned orchards in Peshawar and Deolali

