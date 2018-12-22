Pakistan provincial government plans to buy ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar
The provincial government has allocated Rs 61 crore for buying 25 pre-partition era buildings, having archaeological importance
PESHAWAR: The government in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned to buy 25 landmark buildings from the pre-partition era, including the ancestral houses of big-screen doyens Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, which have been declared as national heritage
Glorious past
Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home, also known as Kapoor Haveli, is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built before the partition of India, between 1918 and 1922, by the legendry actor's grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor
Birthplace
Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born at their ancestral residence in Peshawar. It has been declared national heritage by the provincial govt
History in ruins
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s over 100-year-old ancestral house is also located in Peshawar’s Qissa Khawani Bazaar. The house is in a shambles and was declared as national heritage under the Federal Antiquities Act, in 2014, by the Nawaz Sharif govt
Shifting base
Eldest of six siblings, Raj Kapoor and his kin had to move from city to city as his actor father Pritiviraj Kapoor, kept shifting base early in his career in the 1930s
Heritage buildings
There are as many as 77 buildings, which have been declared national heritage by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Of these, 52 are government properties while the remaining 25 are owned by locals
Funds for preservation
The provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated R61 crore for buying 25 pre-partition era buildings, having archaeological importance. These include the ancestral residences of the legendary actors, the government said
Preservation plan
Pakistan’s Department of Archaeology will be given a grant of R70 lakh to prepare a feasibility report of the buildings Once the report is approved, the process of restoration of these buildings would begin, officials said
Native soil
Born Mohammad Yusuf Khan to Ayesha Begum and Lala Ghulam Sarwar Ali Khan, Dilip Kumar was one of 12 siblings. The actor’s father was a landlord and fruit merchant who owned orchards in Peshawar and Deolali