Singer Darshan Raval thrilled about lending his voice for Rajinikanth’s film

By Express News Service

Chogada fame Darshan Raval has said that crooning for a film starring superstar Rajinikanth is like a dream come true for him.Petta album, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The album has 11 songs and in the Hindi version, one of the songs is a love ballad rendered by Darshan.

“I am excited to be working with the best in the industry. This is like a dream come true to lend your voice to the ‘thalaiva’ - Rajinikanth,” Darshan has said in a statement

“Anirudh (composer) understands the pulse of the audience and I am sure the entire album will be a huge hit,” he went on to add.Global music company Sony Music has acquired the music rights of the film directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

“The music from the album is something that will connect with audiences across the globe and we are confident that this will top charts across languages,” said Ashok Parwani, Head South, Sony Music India.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the Karthik Subbaraj-directed multi-starrer, Petta, featuring names like Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar and Bobby Simha, will be releasing this Pongal, alongside yet another biggie in the form of Ajith’s Viswasam.