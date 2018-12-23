SachMein Aamir Khan impresses for #StarValuePack

Nothing new, or rather nothing of significance really happened in the marketing world in the past couple of weeks. Sure, there was news of the Maruti brand turning 35; there was the Forbes 100 report with Salman still on top and Virat Kohli just behind; there was the Zomato controversy on the delivery boy pilfering food from a delivery package. But the real news of interest were some new campaigns that were aired by brands before 2018 headed into the sunset.

The most impressive piece of advertising communication of these, without doubt, was the TVC rolled out by the Star TV Network for its ‘value pack’. The film, conceptualized and created by Star’s in-house team features Aamir Khan and Pankaj Tripathi. Keeping the recent TRAI tariff order in mind, the network has revised its channel pricing, introducing language based bouquets, starting at Rs 49. It is the ridiculously low price of the ‘value pack’ that leaves Aamir Khan incredulous and he goes through the motions of first not comprehending, then not believing and finally trying (in vain) to bargain with a dour-faced shopkeeper played by Tripathi. Both Aamir and Pankaj have aced their performances.

And the film is an absolute creative masterpiece because of the sheer histrionics displayed by Aamir, the marketing message so cleverly delivered through the dialogues and the dead-pan expression of Pankaj which mocks all the disbelief of Aamir through sheer silence. I have not seen them but I am told that the role played by Aamir has been essayed by Mohanlal in Kerala, Kamal Haasan in TN and Akkineni Nagarjuna in AP for the same film in the languages. Star sure has brought out heavy artillery for the selling of its DTH packs!

TRAI’s new tariff order, which has to be implemented by December 29, mandates broadcasters to declare the pricing of their channels. It also disallows any price disparity between cable digital platforms and direct-to-home (DTH) operators. While both broadcasters and distribution platforms can bundle channels, the consumer has the choice of buying channels on an a-la-carte basis as well.

Kudos to the Star creative team for creating such a fabulous commercial on what is not the most interesting of subjects: a discounted value pack. Well done, guys! The same can however not be said for another Star commercial that also debuted last week: the #5MinuteAur film produced by tiqui-taka for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games featuring Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, silver medal winner at the Olympics, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and athletes Mary Kom, Sushil Kumar, Manu Bhaker, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Manika Batra, Neeraj Chopra and Rahul Chaudhari.

And of course Prime Minister Modi. In all of this celebrity parade, the core of the commercial that kids playing outdoor sports always ask for #5MinuteAur when their parents, teachers or guardians call them in because they just don’t want the fun to end, has been somehow lost. Star urges parents to happily allow the #5MinuteAur asked for. Nice thought but poor execution.

More political in messaging, than sporty. It would have been nicer if the core message of the commercial had actually not been diluted by the presence of so many athletes who really do not in any way enhance the narrative or messaging by their presence. On this one, sorry Star, a job not really well done.

Another new commercial that disappoints is the Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani effort for Housing.com. Throughout the commercial Advani is busy on her phone, ignoring and side-stepping hubby Kaushal who gets rightfully suspicious till it is finally revealed that the wife has located two home options through the ‘smart search technology’ of Housing.com. Yawn! The creative guys at Lowe Lintas must have been sleepwalking while creating this insipid piece of advertising that would have looked archaic even 20 years ago. Kaushal over-acts. Kiara just doesn’t act. Waste of two wannabe celebrities. But the least Housing.com can now do is to save some media money and just junk the commercial. Haven’t really seen something so boring and listless in a long long time. The writer is an advertising veteran. Views expressed are personal