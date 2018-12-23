Home Entertainment Hindi

Shilpa Rao wants to sing for Tabu

As of now, the 'Gustakh dil' hitmaker Shilpa Rao is thrilled about having a song in a film helmed by an Oscar winner.

Published: 23rd December 2018 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Rao

Singer Shilpa Rao (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Shilpa Rao has been the "voice" of many actresses like Kajol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Although she feels great to have those opportunities, but what she really earns for is to sing a song picturised on versatile actress Tabu.

"It feels great that I have already sung for Deepika (Padhukone), Anushka Sharma), Aishwarya, Kajol, Katrina (Kaif) and many more. But I would love to lend my voice for Tabu," Shilpa told IANS.

As of now, the "Gustakh dil" hitmaker is thrilled about having a song in a film helmed by an Oscar winner.

Talking about the song "Jashn-E-Tanhai, she said: "It's a huge honour and all thanks to (composer) Pritam who made me part of this project ('Tigers'). I don't think I would have worked with the amazing (director) Danis Tanovic had it not been for Pritam."

Is her aim to have her song featured in a Hollywood film?

"We never know what our next song is going to be. The only thing we do is keep ourselves prepared to sing a song," she said.

The most important thing for her is that her songs "reach people and their hearts".

The soundtracks of Bollywood films like "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Bang Bang!" and "Bachna Ae Haseeno" have songs sung by her, but her first love is ghazals.

"Ghazals have been my first love. As a child, I listened to a lot of ghazals. I have trained myself to read and write in Urdu because it helps me to have a better pronunciation and diction while singing.

"For the past one year, I have been able to sing for really big audiences... young people and those who are veterans.... The best part is that the youth is able to connect with ghazals," she said.

Apart from singing, she loves to collaborate with a lot of artistes.

"Be it with Parikrama, Agnee or Noori, I have been doing that (collaborating) throughout my life. For many of the collaborations, you have to compose with your collaborator. It's a huge amount of fun that you have while working with them," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tabu Shilpa Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp