Fox Star to join hands with Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak

By Express News Service

Actor-turned-producer Deepika Padukone will be collaborating with Fox Star Studios on her first production venture, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Deepika in the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Vikrant Massey has been roped in to play the male lead in the film.

Fox Star Studios, an India-based joint venture between 20th Century Fox and Star, delivered two big hits in 2018: Baaghi 2 and Sanju. Their upcoming productions include Total Dhamaal, India’s Most Wanted and Kizie Aur Manny.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. On making her debut as a producer with Chhapaak, Deepika said, “When I heard the story, I was deeply moved. It is a story not just of gross violence, but of strength, courage, hope and victory. It has had such a massive impact on me that I personally and creatively needed go beyond and hence the decision to turn producer too.”

Meghna Gulzar’s last film, Raazi (2018), starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, was a commercial and critical success. The title of Chhapaak, which means the sound of a splash, was suggested by Meghna’s father and veteran lyricist Gulzar.

The film is expected to go on floors sometime in March, 2019. Laxmi, who had a live-in relationship with social activist Alok Dixit, now lives alone with her daughter Pihu, in Delhi.