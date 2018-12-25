From Katrina to Jacqueline, here’s how Bollywood spread the Christmas cheer

CE Features By

Express News Service

Zero-actor Katrina Kaif hosted a grand Christmas party at her Mumbai residence on Christmas Eve (Monday). In attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, socialite Anu Dewan, wife of billionaire Sunny Dewan, threw another lavish Christmas bash that was attended by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sweta Bachchan Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, Amrita Arora and others.

Besides the two Christmas parties, celebrities also dropped by to wish Anil Kapoor on his 62nd birthday which coincided with Christmas eve. Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at the Mr. India actor’s birthday bash.

Meanwhile, comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma, who got married to entrepreneur Ginni Chatrath on December 12, hosted a wedding reception for his Bollywood friends. The event was graced by celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manoj Bajpayee, Rekha and Karan Johar.