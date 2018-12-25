'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon' to address women's reproductive health isssues: Producer

By IANS

MUMBAI: The objective of "Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon" is to address attitudes and practices on issues that impact womens sexual and reproductive health, says show's producer.

"Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon" revolves around the journey of Sneha Mathur, a young doctor, who leaves behind her lucrative career in Mumbai and decides to work in her village. The show focuses on Sneha's crusade to ensure the finest quality healthcare for all. Under her leadership, village women find their voices through collective action.

Launched on March 8, 2014, the show uses a popular entertainment format to inspire people and draw them to challenge regressive social norms that have an impact on women's status and their lives. The show is set to return with its third season.

"The objective of the programme is to address social norms, attitudes and practices on issues that impact women's rights and sexual and reproductive health," Population Foundation of India's Executive Director and producer of the show Poonam Muttreja said in a statement.

"I consider the stories of change of our 'real' heroes as the real measure of success of our programme. Even now we get feedback from community radio stations who continue to play the audio version of Season one and two, about how inspiring Dr Sneha is and enquiring about when they will hear about Dr Sneha again.

"These and many more such stories strengthen our belief that the programme finds deep resonance with those who are under-served, and who need powerful stories to emerge as change-agents," Muttreja added.

The show is created by director Feroz Abbas Khan. Population Foundation of India is supported by the Rural Electrification Corporation and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to produce the third season of the show.