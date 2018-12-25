Home Entertainment Hindi

Success of a film is not determined by its budget: Rajkummar Rao

Earlier this year, Rajkummar Rao has appeared in films like 'Omerta', 'Fanney Khan', 'Stree' and 'Love Sonia' and 'Stree'.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, who is all set for his new film "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", says the budget of a film does not define the success of a film but the content does.

Earlier this year, Rao has appeared in films like "Omerta", "Fanney Khan", "Stree" and "Love Sonia"; among which "Stree", a small budget film did a business of approximately Rs 180 crore.

Is success of the small budget films becoming a trend now?

Rao said: "I do not think that the success of any film has anything to do with the budget, content decides the budget. If the content is strong and audience like the film, it will be a successful one."

Rao was present at the teaser launch of "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" here along with the film's cast and crew including Sonam Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Producers of Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree' embroiled in financial dispute

Agreeing to Rao, Sonam said: "I think we should do a film if only the content is good."

It was a double celebration as December 24 also marks the birthday of "Mr India" actor. Anil cut the birthday cake at the event amidst the presence of media and the film's cast.

Asked about Anil's birthday plans, Sonam smiled and said: "we will have a nice family dinner. We will soon go for a vacation."

ALSO READ: Another horror comedy set in a small town for Rajkummar Rao

This is the first time that Sonam has shared screen space with her father.

"Apparently dad was skeptical on set, that's what he told my sister Rhea. Though he did not say anything to me, he was scared" Sonam added.

"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" is scheduled to release on February 1, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp