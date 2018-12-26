Flawed man and fearless queen lead Bollywood's highest grossing movies of 2018

CL Ramakrishnan By

2018 was not a very good year for Bollywood's top stars like Salman Khan, SRK and Aamir Khan whose films failed to impress the audience. But this aside, small budget films with upcoming stars went on to strike gold. Here's a look at the top 10 Bollywood films based on box office collections.

1. Sanju: This Ranbir Kapoor-starrer was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, thanks to the buzz surrounding the film that was based on the life of controversial actor Sanjay Dutt. The film got a dream opening at the box-office and the positive word of mouth helped it big time. Despite many people feeling that there were a lot of discrepancies in the film, 'Sanju' went on to collect Rs 341 crores at the box office to become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2018.

2. Padmaavat: The one film on everybody's lips in 2018 was 'Padmaavat'. This multi-starrer had Deepika Padukone playing the role of Queen Padmavathi while Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh played Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khalji respectively. 'Padmaavat' had controversy written all over it, which helped the film gain nationwide attention. The stellar performance by the lead actors also ensured that the film got an overwhelming response. The movie ended up earning Rs 300 crores at the Indian box office.

3. 2.0 (Hindi Version): Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' was one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the film did not disappoint his legion of fans. The movie smashed the records of its predecessor 'Robot' in no time. The presence of Akshay Kumar added more value to the film in the Hindi belt, helping it get a bumper opening. Shankar's dream project has collected Rs 188 crores so far at the Bollywood box office and with the film still running in theatres, it will be interesting to see if '2.0' has enough steam to reach the Rs 200 crore mark.

4. Race 3: Bollywood is one of the very few film industries where even a movie that can be termed a disaster ends up being in the top ten highest grossing films of the year. And the best example of it is 'Race 3'. This Salman Khan-starrer was panned by both the critics as well as the audience. Although the film went on to rake in Rs 166 crores at the box office, it could not recoup its costs and was considered a flop.

5. Baaghi 2: A remake of 2016 Tollywood mystery thriller 'Kshanam', this Tiger Shroff-starrer took the crux of the original and added ingredients like mind-blowing action sequences, death-defying stunts and exotic locations to add more glamour. What should have been a mystery thriller became a masala filled action flick. But, one couldn't question the commitment Tiger Shroff put in for the action scenes, which is one of the reasons the film was given a thumbs up by the audience. Action movie lovers flocked to the theatres in large numbers leading 'Baaghi 2' to collect Rs 165 crores at the box office.

6. Thugs of Hindostan: Just like 'Race 3', 'Thugs of Hindostan' was also considered a disaster as it was unable to net a profit despite collecting Rs 145 crores at the box office. Expectations from the film were sky-high since Bollywood stalwarts Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were collaborating for the first time. The film was bashed by both the critics and audience who called the film absurdly boring. Recently, Aamir Khan even went on to apologize for the failure of 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

7. Badhaai Ho: This Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer proved to everyone that content is king. 'Badhaai Ho' showed that even an offbeat theme could be the recipe for a stupendous success. The film went on to collect a staggering Rs 136 crore at the Bollywood box office and made Ayushmann the bankable star of small production houses.

8. Stree: Yet another small budget film made it to this list in the form of this Rajkumar Rao-starrer. The film borrowed its success formula from the film industry down south by mixing comedy and horror. The result was more than what the makers expected as the film received an overwhelming response from filmgoers who celebrated the film like their very own. 'Stree' made a fortune for the producers by minting Rs 129 crores at the box-office.

9. Raazi: The movie was branded intense ever since the trailer was launched. Alia Bhatt came up with a career-best performance as Sehmat Khan. This spy thriller lived up to the hype surrounding it and once again proved that Alia has the calibre to pull in the crowds. 'Raazi' went on to rake in Rs 123 crores at the box office.

10. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: This film helmed by Luv Ranjan had all the ingredients one got to see in his previous projects. The much-loved pair of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha were back once again, but not as a couple this time around. The romantic comedy was loved by youngsters for the undercurrent of humour running through the film. Made at a moderate budget of Rs 30 crores, the film went on to make Rs 108 crores in India alone.