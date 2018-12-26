Anupam Kher excited about 'The Accidental Prime Minister' trailer launch

MUMBAI: Actor Anupam Kher is excited to bring the trailer of his upcoming film "The Accidental Prime Minister" to his fans and admirers.

The actor, who will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film, on Wednesday announced that the trailer of the film will be out on Thursday.

"Friends!! The wait is over!!! You will be happy to know that the Trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is coming to all of you, tomorrow," Anupam posted on Twitter.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.