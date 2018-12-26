Home Entertainment Hindi

CBFC demands three cuts in Nawazuddin’s Thackeray

The Prasoon Joshi-led CBFC has objected to two dialogues in the film referring to the Babri Masjid and the South Indian community in Mumbai.

Published: 26th December 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) today objected to three scenes and two dialogues in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film, Thackeray. Written by Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray is a biopic on late Shiv Sena supremo, Balasaheb Thackeray. The film’s trailer was launched in Mumbai yesterday afternoon in the presence of Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray. 

The Prasoon Joshi-led CBFC has objected to two dialogues in the film referring to the Babri Masjid and the South Indian community in Mumbai. Thackeray, who was known for his controversial public speeches, had ushered a hate campaign against migrant South Indian labourers in the 1960s, accusing them of stealing jobs from the Marathi workforce. 

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut acknowledged the censor dictate at the trailer launch but promised to fight back. He said, “There are cuts but the trailer will be released. Balasaheb Thackeray spent more than 50 years in social and political service and we are depicting him as it is. There’s no need for objections. We will not alter our depiction of the great leader in the film.” 

Speaking about his transformation into the role of Bal Thackeray, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Every aspect of this part was challenging. I needed to nail his mannerisms and walking style. A large part of the credit goes to the make-up artists who helped me with the look. Replicating Thackeray’s public speeches, which were always conversational and full of ease, was another task.”

Thackeray is scheduled for release on January 25. The film will be clashing with two other biopics at the box-office: Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India is also scheduled to hit the screens on the same date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp