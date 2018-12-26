CBFC demands three cuts in Nawazuddin’s Thackeray

By Express News Service

The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) today objected to three scenes and two dialogues in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film, Thackeray. Written by Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray is a biopic on late Shiv Sena supremo, Balasaheb Thackeray. The film’s trailer was launched in Mumbai yesterday afternoon in the presence of Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray.

The Prasoon Joshi-led CBFC has objected to two dialogues in the film referring to the Babri Masjid and the South Indian community in Mumbai. Thackeray, who was known for his controversial public speeches, had ushered a hate campaign against migrant South Indian labourers in the 1960s, accusing them of stealing jobs from the Marathi workforce.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut acknowledged the censor dictate at the trailer launch but promised to fight back. He said, “There are cuts but the trailer will be released. Balasaheb Thackeray spent more than 50 years in social and political service and we are depicting him as it is. There’s no need for objections. We will not alter our depiction of the great leader in the film.”

Speaking about his transformation into the role of Bal Thackeray, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Every aspect of this part was challenging. I needed to nail his mannerisms and walking style. A large part of the credit goes to the make-up artists who helped me with the look. Replicating Thackeray’s public speeches, which were always conversational and full of ease, was another task.”

Thackeray is scheduled for release on January 25. The film will be clashing with two other biopics at the box-office: Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India is also scheduled to hit the screens on the same date.