I bow to you SRK, says Ali Fazal

'Zero' got a mixed reaction at the box office with some critics calling the narrative weak and some tagging the film as the best coming from King Khan.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal has praised superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his "tough role" in Aanand L. Rai directorial "Zero".

In the film, SRK plays a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh. It also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

"Bauua Singh, I can't quite put in words what I saw today! I bow to you King Khan -- Shah Rukh Khan. Agreed it was a very tough and fantastical journey you and Aanand L. Rai sir treaded upon. This was your dream and I got a peak inside your head," Ali posted.

"Zero" got a mixed reaction at the box office with some critics calling the narrative weak and some tagging the film as the best coming from King Khan.

Ali Fazal SRK Shah Rukh Khan Zero film

