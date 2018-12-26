I bow to you SRK, says Ali Fazal

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal has praised superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his "tough role" in Aanand L. Rai directorial "Zero".

In the film, SRK plays a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh. It also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

"Bauua Singh, I can't quite put in words what I saw today! I bow to you King Khan -- Shah Rukh Khan. Agreed it was a very tough and fantastical journey you and Aanand L. Rai sir treaded upon. This was your dream and I got a peak inside your head," Ali posted.

"Zero" got a mixed reaction at the box office with some critics calling the narrative weak and some tagging the film as the best coming from King Khan.