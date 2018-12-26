It was different to see Emraan Hashmi in non-romantic image: 'Cheat India' actress Nanda Yadav​

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Nanda Yadav says working with her "Cheat India" co-star Emraan Hashmi was really chilled out.

In the film, Emraan plays Rakesh, who is heading a nexus where he gives merit seats to undeserving students to earn money. Nanda plays Malini Avasthi, who is an integral part of Rakesh's group.

"Working with Emraan Hashmi was really chilled out. He is a professional and I didn't see a single day where one has to wait for him. He knows the value of time. First, it was different to see Emraan Hashmi in the non-romantic image. But Soumik Sen (director) has already visualised him in that character and it was very convincing," Nanda said in a statement.

"I had a great time shooting with him and being directed by Soumik, since the day one of my schedules, the director knew what he wanted. There were no extra shots or lengthy time taking changes just for the heck of it. My look and my character is little opposite of my glam avatar and I really liked playing the character," she added.