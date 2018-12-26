Home Entertainment Hindi

‘One day, I will go away,’ Dwijen Mukherjee sang

It was Dev Anand who personally agreed to Dwijen Mukherjee rendering Ei Dil Kahan Teri the super hit solo and Phir Ekbar Kaho the brilliant duet with Lata Mangeshkar in Maya.

Published: 26th December 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Dwijen Mukherjee

By Ranjan Das Gupta
Express News Service

Veteran Rabindra Sangeet singer Dwijen Mukherjee passed away on Monday at his residence in Salt Lake at 1.30 pm. Years back when I met him at his Salt Lake residence, Mukherjee appeared dignified and composed, dressed in a spotless white dhoti and Bengali shirt. Exchanging greetings, he said, “I was never a Hemanta Mukherjee clone. Please listen to my Ore Amar Mon and Hemantada’s Ke Jane Ka Ghanta in Sonar Khacha. Do you hear two Hemanta Mukherjee’s singing? I have high regards for him.”

“Jago Tumi Jago was my ode to Goddess Durga for her arrival. The narration by Birendra Krishna Bhadra had a divine effect for Mahalaya. The eight hundred Tagore songs I recorded remain my best rendering. I remember Pankaj Mullick praising my singing,” he said.

If Jouban Tarange had the rock and roll flavour, Pallabi Go had a rare romantic lilt. Explaining the base of his super hit Bengali numbers the grand crooner says, “They were the creations of Nachiketa Ghosh and Salil Chowdhury.”

It was Dev Anand who personally agreed to Dwijen Mukherjee rendering Ei Dil Kahan Teri the super hit solo and Phir Ekbar Kaho the brilliant duet with Lata Mangeshkar in Maya. Dwijen Mukherjee remembers with respect, “It was not an easy task for me to sing for a top hero like Devsaab in 1961. The first song had the essence of pathos so well tuned by Salil Chowdhury. It had humming in the background by Lata Mangeshkar. The duet was inspired by Pat Boon’s Anastasia and had a romantic tone.”

His last words were, “My life is so well defined by the inimitable composition I sang for Salil Chowdhury, Ek Din Phire Jabo Chole (One day I will go away).”

(The author writes on art and culture.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rabindra Sangeet singer Dwijen Mukherjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp