By IANS

MUMBAI: Taking a break from her work, actress Pooja Hegde surprised her sister in the US on Christmas.

"I was shooting for my next project but luckily got a couple of days off, so I decided to surprise my sister who I had not met for the longest time," Pooja said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva Pooja Hegde

"It was a very impromptu plan. We had a great time together," she added.

On the work front, Pooja will next be seen in "Housefull 4".