Home Entertainment Hindi

Takht is about an epic battle for the Mughal throne, says Karan Johar

Period epics are the flavour of the season and Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions, will be soon coming out with two big offerings in the genre.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh (left) and Vicky Kaushal (right).

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Period epics are the flavour of the season and Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions, will be soon coming out with two big offerings in the genre. First up is Kalank, a romantic drama set in Partition-era India and starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is scheduled to release on April 19, 2019.

Kalank will be followed by Takht — a historical revenge-drama set in the Mughal court. Directed by Karan Johar, the film boasts an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. It is learnt that Ranveer Singh will portray the character of Dara Shikoh in the film while Vicky Kaushal will play his younger brother Aurangzeb. Dara Shikoh was the eldest heir and favoured successor of Emperor Shah Jahan. In a skirmish for the Mughal throne, Shikoh was defeated and later murdered by Aurangzeb who became the sixth Mughal emperor and reigned from 1658-1707.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expected to play the role of Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh’s sister, Jahanara Begum. Anil Kapoor will essay Shah Jahan and Janhvi Kapoor will portray a slave girl. Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar will play Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb’s wives respectively.

Karan Johar’s last directorial outing was in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. Speaking about Takht, the director had earlier said, “It’s an incredible story embedded in history, an epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne. It’s a story of family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. Takht is about war for love.”

The screenplay of Takht is written by Sumit Roy. He has also penned the dialogues with Hussain Haidry. The film is expected to release in 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp