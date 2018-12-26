Home Entertainment Hindi

Web series on The Common Man

The show intends to present a satirical take on everyday class divides and political concerns in a humourous way. 

Published: 26th December 2018 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

R K Laxman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the members of RK Laxman’s family.

By Express News Service

Vishesh Bhatt is producing a web series based on R K Laxman’s book Servants Of India — which combines works of fiction with incidents experienced by Laxman himself. The show intends to present a satirical take on everyday class divides and political concerns in a humourous way.  The project recently found support from PM Narendra Modi who said he was happy to see the works of RK Laxman being brought into the digital world.

Vishesh Bhatt says, “RK Laxman had interesting stories to tell and his vulnerable characters enhanced his vision. I am so glad that his family believed in me and gave me the opportunity to make this series. I am really looking forward to working on this project and bringing his characters to life with contemporary twists.”

While retaining the original wit and flavour of RK Laxman’s works, best immortalised by his The Common Man cartoon strip, the upcoming series will modernize some of his stories to appeal to the present generation. This is the first time that the works of RK Laxman will be adapted for a digital show.
A release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

In tune with times

While retaining the original wit and flavour of R K Laxman’s works, best immortalised by his The Common Man cartoon strip, the upcoming series will modernize some of his stories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R K Laxman Web Series Servants of India Vishesh Bhatt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp