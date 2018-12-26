Web series on The Common Man

By Express News Service

Vishesh Bhatt is producing a web series based on R K Laxman’s book Servants Of India — which combines works of fiction with incidents experienced by Laxman himself. The show intends to present a satirical take on everyday class divides and political concerns in a humourous way. The project recently found support from PM Narendra Modi who said he was happy to see the works of RK Laxman being brought into the digital world.

Vishesh Bhatt says, “RK Laxman had interesting stories to tell and his vulnerable characters enhanced his vision. I am so glad that his family believed in me and gave me the opportunity to make this series. I am really looking forward to working on this project and bringing his characters to life with contemporary twists.”

While retaining the original wit and flavour of RK Laxman’s works, best immortalised by his The Common Man cartoon strip, the upcoming series will modernize some of his stories to appeal to the present generation. This is the first time that the works of RK Laxman will be adapted for a digital show.

A release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

In tune with times

