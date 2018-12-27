Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bhoothnath' director Vivek Sharma says 'Ram Singh Philip' will be cinematic milestone

The comical satire 'Ram Singh Philip' is being produced under his production house Filmzone Creations.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

For representational purposes

By IANS

RAIPUR: Director Vivek Sharma of "Bhoothnath" fame says his upcoming film "Ram Singh Philip" will be a cinematic milestone.

The comical satire is being produced under his production house Filmzone Creations. Sadanand Yadav and Jinal Joshi will appear in lead roles.

"Being filmed at unexplored locations of Chhattisgarh, 'Ram Singh Philip' will be a cinematic milestone. It is an international subject dealing with innocence and dilemma of tribals; beautifully depicted with various emotions between the lead characters," Sharma said in a statement.

"Sadanand Yadav was a perfect fit given his innocent looks and acting abilities. Jinal Joshi surprised me with her acting skills and looks. While auditioning, she portrayed both the vulnerable and the sensuous parts of the character," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhoothnath Vivek Sharma Ram Singh Philip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp