'Bhoothnath' director Vivek Sharma says 'Ram Singh Philip' will be cinematic milestone

By IANS

RAIPUR: Director Vivek Sharma of "Bhoothnath" fame says his upcoming film "Ram Singh Philip" will be a cinematic milestone.

The comical satire is being produced under his production house Filmzone Creations. Sadanand Yadav and Jinal Joshi will appear in lead roles.

"Being filmed at unexplored locations of Chhattisgarh, 'Ram Singh Philip' will be a cinematic milestone. It is an international subject dealing with innocence and dilemma of tribals; beautifully depicted with various emotions between the lead characters," Sharma said in a statement.

"Sadanand Yadav was a perfect fit given his innocent looks and acting abilities. Jinal Joshi surprised me with her acting skills and looks. While auditioning, she portrayed both the vulnerable and the sensuous parts of the character," he added.