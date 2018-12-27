Home Entertainment Hindi

Janhvi Kapoor calls Union Minister Smriti Irani 'aunty'

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday uploaded a boomerang video with the 'Dhadak' star on Instagram.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor (Photo | Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani was happy to meet actress Janhvi Kapoor, but says she was surprised when she called her aunty.

The former television actress on Thursday uploaded a boomerang video with the "Dhadak" star on Instagram, and captioned it: "The someone shoot me moment when Janhvi Kapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty and you say 'koi baat nahi beta (it's okay child)."

She used hashtags -- #TotalSiyapa, #YeAajKalKeBachche and #AuntyKiskoBola.

Smriti's hilarious post garnered several comments. Some users posted laughing emoticons on the post while some appreciated her sense of humour.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama "Takht".

TAGS
 Smriti Irani Janhvi Kapoor

