Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China’s release date postponed

By Express News Service

The release date of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s upcoming film, Made in China, has been postponed from August 15 to August 30, 2019. The Independence Day weekend next year is jam-packed with major releases at the box-office. Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal is scheduled to release on August 15, alongside John Abraham’s Batla House and Baahubali star Prabhas’ Saaho. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fantasy epic Brahmastra was initially announced to release on Independence Day but was later pushed to Christmas 2019.

Directed by Mikhil Masule, Made in China tells the story of a Gujarati entrepreneur (Rajkummar Rao) and his supportive wife (Mouni Roy). The film also stars Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas. Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

Made in China is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. The makers recently wrapped up the Ahmedabad schedule of the film.