Scarlett of 'Baahubali' fame bags Ekta Kapoor's show

Scarlett Wilson features in the new video of the promotional song titled of ALTBalaji's web series 'Gandii Baat 2'.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Scarlett Wilson

Model-dancer Scarlett Wilson (Photo | Scarlett Wilson Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Model-dancer Scarlett Wilson of "Baahubali: The Beginning" fame features in the new video of the promotional song titled "Dil behla du tera" of ALTBalaji's web series "Gandii Baat 2".

"This is the first time that an item song has been shot for a web show and I am excited to have got this opportunity," Scarlett said in a statement.

"The style is a fusion between the typical desi and western mix, while incorporating my own personal style that was choreographed around me. It's been composed by Meet Bros and sung by Tia Bajpai," she added.

Along with her, actresses like Flora Saini and Neetha Shetty also feature in the video.

TAGS
Ekta Kapoor Scarlett Wilson Dil behla du tera Gandii Baat 2

