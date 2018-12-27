Home Entertainment Hindi

Three cuts in Nawazuddin’s ‘Thackeray’

The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Wednesday objected to three scenes and two dialogues in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Thackeray.

Published: 27th December 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the launch of the film’s trailer in Mumbai.

By Express News Service

The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Wednesday objected to three scenes and two dialogues in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Thackeray. Written by Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray is a biopic on late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. The film’s trailer was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. 

The Prasoon Joshi-led CBFC has objected to two dialogues in the film referring to the Babri Masjid and the South Indian community in Mumbai. Thackeray, who was known for his controversial public speeches, had ushered a hate campaign against migrant South Indians labourers in the 1960s, accusing them of stealing jobs from the Marathi workforce. 

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut acknowledged the censor dictate at the trailer launch but promised to fight back. He said, “There are cuts but the trailer will be released. Balasaheb Thackeray spent more than 50 years in social and political service and we are depicting him as it is. There’s no need for objections. The completion of this film is a dream come true for me. We will not alter our depiction of the great leader in the film.” 

Speaking about his role,  Siddiqui said, “Every aspect of this part was challenging. I needed to nail his mannerisms and walking style with perfection. A large part of the credit goes to the make-up artists who helped me with the look. Replicating Thackeray’s public speeches, which were always conversational and full of ease, was another task.”Thackeray is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019. The film will be clashing with two other biopics at the box-office: Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Super 30.
(The author critiques films, documentaries and commercials alike.)

TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Balasaheb Thackeray Balasaheb Thackeray biopic Shiv Sena Thackeray

