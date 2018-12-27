Home Entertainment Hindi

Vir Das excited about 'Happy Patel'

Though 'Happy Patel' is inspired by the Hollywood movies, Vir Das said his film is a completely different project and story.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das (Photo | Vir Das Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedian-actor Vir Das, who is currently working on his next film titled "Happy Patel", says he is excited about it as it is "uniquely different and has great sense of comedy".

Written by Vir, the film draws inspiration from Hollywood films "Austin Powers" and "Johnny English".

"It's 'Austin Powers' meets 'Johnny English', both of which are iconic spy agent comedy films. It's a new edge to comedy and something that hasn't been done before in India and I have seen these films do well and go on to become successful franchises," Vir said in a statement.

Though the film is inspired by the Hollywood movies, Vir said his film is a "completely different project and story."

