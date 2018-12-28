Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan sends out wishes, prayers for Kader Khan's speedy recovery

Bollywood actor Kader Khan has been admitted to a hospital overseas, after complaining of breathlessness.

Kader Khan

Bollywood actor Kader Khan (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent out wishes and prayers for Kader Khan's wellbeing and recovery.

He took to his Twitter handle to share the sad news, writing, "KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics."

According to various media reports, the 81-year-old actor has been admitted to a hospital overseas, after complaining of breathlessness. The actor has now been put on a BiPAP ventilator. He is unable to talk and is also showing signs of pneumonia.

Reportedly, he suffers from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. Kader also underwent surgeries for his knees in 2017.

Big B and Kader have shared screen space in movies including 'Do Aur Do Paanch', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Mr. Natwarlal', 'Suhaag' and 'Coolie'.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Kader Khan is known for his work as an actor and a writer in several films. He has been part of numerous blockbusters including 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', 'Bol Radha Bol', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Judwaa', 'Dulhe Raja' and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi'.

He was last seen in 2015 in 'Ho Gaya Deemag Ka Dahi'.

