No prior screening for 'The Accidental Prime Minister': Anupam Kher

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher has refused to the opposition Congress' demands of a special screening of his upcoming film 'The Accidental Prime Minister.'

Kher, in a press conference on Friday, was responding to the assertions made by the Maharashtra Youth Congress that objected to the recently released trailer of the political drama.

The organisation has also demanded a special pre-release screening of the film - based on Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure as India's prime minister.

When asked by the media when the makers plan to hold a screening ahead of its January 11 release, the veteran actor retorted, "Why should we? Then what is the use of the Censor Board?"

He added, "The only person, if he asks me, that I would like to have a screening - not to sort of ask if it is right or not - is Dr. Manmohan Singh."

Following the release of the trailer on Thursday, the official Twitter handle of BJP called it a "riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years".

When asked if it isn't unusual for a political party to do that, the 63-year-old replied, "How can we stop somebody to say whatever they want to say?"

'The Accidental Prime Minister' is based on facts as chronicled in a book by Sanjaya Baru-- Manmohan Singh's media advisor between 2004 and 2008. It revolves around Singh's life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.