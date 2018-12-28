Actor-Comedian Vir Das comes up with spy comedy 'Happy Patel'

By Express News Service

Actor-Comedian Vir Das has penned his upcoming film, Happy Patel, which goes on floors next year. The film draws inspiration from the British spy comedy series Austin Powers and will star Das in the lead role. “I feel Indian cinema is only scraping the surface of what’s to come. The year 2018 has been an amazing year for new genres.

For example, horror-comedy didn’t exist for so long, then Stree came along and it worked so well. Similarly, when I did Go Goa Gone, Zombies weren’t a thing, but the film worked. So in this present scenario, it’s the perfect time to head into the spy comedy space, which is an exciting genre for me,” Vir said.

Directed by Jay Roach and starring Mike Myers, Austin Powers was a globally hit franchise spanning three films between 1997-2002. “Austin Powers was an iconic film that gave me the base inspiration to work with. However, Happy Patel is a completely different story. I’m currently wrapping up my international commitments and will begin pre-production early next year,” Vir added.