Home Entertainment Hindi

We were not able to get along with each other: 'Bigg Boss' contestant Surbhi Rana on Sreesanth

Though Surbhi Rana is no more in the finale race, she wants actor Karanvir Bohra to come out as the winner.

Published: 28th December 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Surbhi Rana

'Bigg Boss' contestant Surbhi Rana (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After getting evicted from the "Bigg Boss" 12 house during the finale week, contestant Surbhi Rana says she can't see someone else as winning the show. For her, she is the true winner of the show.

"I played well from the starting and I used to believe that I will win the show. And now I am no more a part of the show, It would be hard to see someone else grabbing the winner's trophy. But it is all about destiny...," Surbhi told IANS.

Though Surbhi is no more in the finale race, she wants actor Karanvir Bohra to come out as the winner.

"Karanvir is one of my close friends. After myself, if there is someone in the house who deserves to win the show it is KV only. He is an amazing human being."

The 26-year-old, who entered the Salman Khan hosted show as the first wild card entry was often criticised for her fights with other participants in the house, especially with former Indian cricketer Sreesanth.

Asked about her opinion of Sreesanth, Surbhi said: "Being a cricket lover, I was Sree's fan since childhood. I used to admire him and respect him but in the house, we were not able to get along with each other well. We both have different mindsets. And if something wrong happens in front of my eyes, I will always raise my voice against it and same happened in 'Bigg Boss'.

The "Bigg Boss" 12 Grand finale will take place on Sunday and the top five finalists Deepak Thakur, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary will compete against each other for the winner's title.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Surbhi Rana Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Hindi Bigg Boss 12

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp