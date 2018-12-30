Home Entertainment Hindi

Edward Sonnenblick thrilled to work with Kapil Sharma

Apart from the show, he will soon be seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari'.

Published: 30th December 2018 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Edward Sonnenblick

'Firangi' actor Edward Sonnenblick with Kapil Sharma (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Firangi" actor Edward Sonnenblick is happy to work with star comedian Kapil Sharma again on his show "The Kapil Sharma Show".

"I'm so thrilled to be working with Kapil again, and with this incredibly talented team," Edward said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan spoke to me about it, says Sunil Grover on collaborating with Kapil Sharma again

"It's always a treat to get to do comedy, since most of the roles I get offered are serious British colonial types, and doing comedy on this stage, at this level, it's a dream come true.

"I love doing comedy more than anything, especially stand-up and sketches. This will also be a meaty challenge for me since it's not in my native tongue and I'm pumped to make the most of it," he added.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to be first guest on Kapil Sharma's new show

Edward, who moved to Mumbai from the US over ten years ago, has featured in shows like "Jhansi Ki Rani", "Bose: Dead/Alive", "Inside Edge" and Epic channel's "Indipedia". He was also seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan's "Veere Di Wedding".

Apart from the show, he will soon be seen in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" and Akshay Kumar's "Kesari".

