Raazi, Tumbbad, October and more: Bollywood directors select their favourite films of 2018

MUMBAI: Be it black comedy thriller "AndhaDhun" or light hearted comedy film "Badhaai Ho" or horror comedy "Stree", the year of 2018 saw a string of content driven and small budget movies which have outperformed at the box-office, and proved that Bollywood not only runs on starry ventures and big-budget production. So before the year ends, many renowned filmmakers from the industry have shared their favourite films of 2018.

Here's the list of directors' favourite films of 2018:

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari: "AndhaDhun", "Patakha", "Stree", "Badhaai Ho" and "Raazi"

Ali Abbas Zafar: "Raazi", "Badhaai Ho" and "Sanju"

Milap Zaveri: "Padmaavat", "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", "Badhaai Ho", "AndhaDhun", "Stree", "Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran", "KGF", "Sanju", "Baaghi 2", "Hichki", "Raid", "Sui Dhaaga" and of course my own film "Satyamev Jayate".

Hansal Mehta: "Stree", "AndhaDhun" and "Star Is Born". I am also very proud of my own "Omerta".

Suresh Triveni: "AndhaDhun", "Badhaai Ho", "Manto", "Mitron"(thought it was underrated), "Raazi", "Tumbbad", "Soorma", "Mulk", "October"and "Love Sonia".

Saket Chowdhary: "Tumbbad", "Manto", "Badhaai Ho", "Stree", "Raazi" and "AndhaDhun".

Raj Nidimoru: "AndhaDhun" and "Tumbbad".

Amit Sharma: "Raazi", I couldn't watch the other films as I was shooting my own "Badhaai Ho".

Sriram Raghavan: "Raazi", "Tumbbad", "October", "Manto" and "Stree". My "AndhaDhun" was to originally release with "Stree". Thankfully it didn't.

Onir: "Village Rockstar", "AndhaDhun", "Stree", "Badhaai Ho", "Mulk" and my own film "Kuch Bheege Alfaaz".