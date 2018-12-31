Home Entertainment Hindi

Raazi, Tumbbad, October and more: Bollywood directors select their favourite films of 2018

Be it black comedy thriller "AndhaDhun" or light hearted comedy film "Badhaai Ho" or horror comedy "Stree", the year of 2018 saw a string of content driven and small budget movies.

Published: 31st December 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

raazi-october-andhadhun

L-R: AndhaDhun, October and Raazi.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Be it black comedy thriller "AndhaDhun" or light hearted comedy film "Badhaai Ho" or horror comedy "Stree", the year of 2018 saw a string of content driven and small budget movies which have outperformed at the box-office, and proved that Bollywood not only runs on starry ventures and big-budget production. So before the year ends, many renowned filmmakers from the industry have shared their favourite films of 2018.

Here's the list of directors' favourite films of 2018:

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari: "AndhaDhun", "Patakha", "Stree", "Badhaai Ho" and "Raazi"

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

Ali Abbas Zafar: "Raazi", "Badhaai Ho" and "Sanju"

Ali Abbas Zafar

Milap Zaveri: "Padmaavat", "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", "Badhaai Ho", "AndhaDhun", "Stree", "Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran", "KGF", "Sanju", "Baaghi 2", "Hichki", "Raid", "Sui Dhaaga" and of course my own film "Satyamev Jayate".

Hansal Mehta: "Stree", "AndhaDhun" and "Star Is Born". I am also very proud of my own "Omerta".

Director Hansal Mehta 

Suresh Triveni: "AndhaDhun", "Badhaai Ho", "Manto", "Mitron"(thought it was underrated), "Raazi", "Tumbbad", "Soorma", "Mulk", "October"and "Love Sonia".

Saket Chowdhary: "Tumbbad", "Manto", "Badhaai Ho", "Stree", "Raazi" and "AndhaDhun".

Raj Nidimoru: "AndhaDhun" and "Tumbbad".

Amit Sharma: "Raazi", I couldn't watch the other films as I was shooting my own "Badhaai Ho".

Sriram Raghavan: "Raazi", "Tumbbad", "October", "Manto" and "Stree". My "AndhaDhun" was to originally release with "Stree". Thankfully it didn't.

Sriram Raghavan

Onir: "Village Rockstar", "AndhaDhun", "Stree", "Badhaai Ho", "Mulk" and my own film "Kuch Bheege Alfaaz".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindi films 2018 Bollywood 2018 2018 best Hindi films AndhaDhun Stree Raazi Badhaai Ho Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Love Sonia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp