Big Boss 12 finale: TV actress Dipika Kakar declared winner

TV Actress Dipika Kakar has won the 12th season of Indian reality show Big Boss.
While Dipika won the Big Boss 12 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 30 lakhs, former cricketer Sreesanth became the runner-up of the Salman Khan hosted show.
Dipika Kakar is mostly known for playing the role of Simar Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka'.
Apart from the top two finalists, Romil Chaudhary, Karanvir Bohra and Deepak Thakur were among the top five.
The top three, Dipika, Sreesanth and Deepak were given a choice to leave the finale with a cash prize of 20 lakhs, Deepak took the option and left. Rs 20 lakhs was the biggest exit money so far in Big Boss.
Drumrolls! The winner of #BB12 is @ms_dipika, she not only won the Bigg trophy but our hearts as well. Here's to the star, a huge congratulations for bagging the Bigg title. #BiggBoss12 #BB12GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/UF3Pog23pt— COLORS (@ColorsTV) 30 December 2018
At the Grand Finale celebration, Salman Khan, ex-cricketer Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar shaked their legs to Salman's hit songs like 'Character Dheela hai' and 'Do you want a partner'.
.@ms_dipika, @sreesanth36 aur @BeingSalmanKhan aa rahe hain aapka dil jeetne #BB12GrandFinale mein ek shaandaar performance ke saath! Are you excited to watch them tonight at 9 PM? #BB12 #BiggBoss12@iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/Jgl0GWVNWZ— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) 30 December 2018
Last year television actress Shilpa Shinde won the title, she was also seen this year as a guest and mentor.