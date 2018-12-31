Home Entertainment Hindi

Big Boss 12 finale: TV actress Dipika Kakar declared winner

Dipika Kakar won the Big Boss 12 trophy and 30 lakhs defeating Sreesanth.

Dipika Kakar. (Photo | Twitter)

TV Actress Dipika Kakar has won the 12th season of Indian reality show Big Boss.

While Dipika won the Big Boss 12 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 30 lakhs, former cricketer Sreesanth became the runner-up of the Salman Khan hosted show.

Dipika Kakar is mostly known for playing the role of Simar Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka'.

TV Actress Dipika Kakar. (Photo | Twitter)

 Apart from the top two finalists, Romil Chaudhary, Karanvir Bohra and Deepak Thakur were among the top five. 

The top three, Dipika, Sreesanth and Deepak were given a choice to leave the finale with a cash prize of 20 lakhs, Deepak took the option and left. Rs 20 lakhs was the biggest exit money so far in Big Boss. 

At the Grand Finale celebration, Salman Khan, ex-cricketer Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar shaked their legs to Salman's hit songs like 'Character Dheela hai' and 'Do you want a partner'. 

Last year television actress Shilpa Shinde won the title, she was also seen this year as a guest and mentor.

