NEW DELHI: The megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been dethroned by Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood, as the most followed Indian actor on Twitter and the 'angry young man' is not happy about it.

Though the number of followers of SRK has remained the same at 32, 944, 338, Amitabh Bachchan lost a good chunk of his own followers, bringing him to the second most followed person on Twitter with 32, 902,353 followers.

The Big B on Wednesday threatened to quit over it as he accused Twitter of reducing the number of his followers.