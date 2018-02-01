MUMBAI: Singer Shibani Kashyap, known for songs like "Sajna aa bhi ja" and "Zinda hoon main", says she has always supported independent music.

"I am the constant warrior of independent music. I am one of the few artists who is always standing by non-film music, now and then, because I believe it carves the identity of the artist more," Kashyap said in a statement, who has recently released her single is "Wanna be free".

"Artists like Euphoria, Indian Ocean, Kailash Kher, Rabbi Shergill are still standing strong in that field, and there are also a few others who have found the correct balance between film and independent music," she added.

The singer, who visited the Artist Aloud office here, feels that the representation of the Indian indie music industry is weaker than film music.

"It's not getting as much support as it should. After pop music's successful debut, Bollywood started adapting pop music, slowly pop music started creating trends and its presence," she added.

Kashyap cited the example of her song "Sajna aa bhi ja", which was later selected for a film.

On the independent music community, she said: "There should be a bigger community for this niche music space, because there is so much cluster in Bollywood, of course social media and digital spaces are helping in a great way. Platforms like Artist Aloud, Hungama, Spotify, Gaana, are specially deployed for downloads and hearing new songs."

Her latest single is "Wanna be free", about urging people to break free from the shackles of social media. Its video features Richa Chadha.