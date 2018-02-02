NEW DELHI: ‘Secret Superstar’s magic run continues in China as the Aamir Khan-starrer has already crossed Rs 500 crore in the country.

After the phenomenal success of his films like '3 Idiots', 'PK' and 'Dangal', Aamir's latest release is also receiving tremendous response from the nation.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film has earned USD 79.42 million (Rs. 509 cr).

“#SecretSuperstar continues its PHENOMENAL RUN in China... Crosses Rs. 500 cr in 2 weeks... Question is, will it cross USD 100 mn? [Week 2] Mon USD 3.43 mn Tue USD 3.33 mn Wed USD 3.23 mn Thu USD 2.82 mn Total: USD 79.42 million [Rs. 509 cr],” he tweeted.

The film had managed to rake in a whopping Rs. 174 crore in just three days at the China Box Office.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Secret Superstar' features Zaira Wasim in the lead role and the 'Thugs of Hindostan' star in an extended cameo.