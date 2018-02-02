Aditi Rao Hydari, whose latest release was Padmaavat, is on board for Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer (touted to be a bilingual), that already has Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Jyotika, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Simbu.

The Kaatru Veliyidai actor says, “Another film with Mani sir is a blessing. While shooting for Kaatru Veliyidai, I was living my childhood dream of working with my favourite director. It was surreal and thrilling at the same time. It was such an enriching experience.

I got hooked to his style and discipline of filmmaking, and I can’t wait to be on his sets again.”

Aditi is currently shooting for Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s film in Telugu.