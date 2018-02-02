I can’t wait to be on the sets of a Mani Ratnam film again: Aditi
By Express News Service | Published: 02nd February 2018 11:14 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd February 2018 06:38 AM | A+A A- |
Aditi Rao Hydari, whose latest release was Padmaavat, is on board for Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer (touted to be a bilingual), that already has Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Jyotika, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Simbu.
The Kaatru Veliyidai actor says, “Another film with Mani sir is a blessing. While shooting for Kaatru Veliyidai, I was living my childhood dream of working with my favourite director. It was surreal and thrilling at the same time. It was such an enriching experience.
I got hooked to his style and discipline of filmmaking, and I can’t wait to be on his sets again.”
Aditi is currently shooting for Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s film in Telugu.