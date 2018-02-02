Anushka Sharma as seen in Pari. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has shared the second screamer of her upcoming horror mystery film 'Pari'.

In the 30-second motion poster, Anushka can be seen watching a cartoon on the television. The camera then pans to her hands, which are not just bruised but locked up in chains. Even her feet are bruised and chained.

Towards the end of the video, we see the nails of the actor’s feet growing at an alarming rate.

The ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ star took to Twitter to share the clip as she wrote, “She will grow on you... #1MonthToPari”

The movie, which is Anushka's third venture as a producer, also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

‘Pari’ is slated to release on March 2.