MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan says he is proud that Panchgani, where he got married to Kiran Rao, has been named as one of the country's cleanest towns.

An elated Aamir on Friday night took to Twitter and said that the town has bagged three district honours.

Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005 in Panchgani. The couple have a son named Azad Rao Khan.