Aamir proud as Panchgani named as one of India's cleanest towns
By IANS | Published: 03rd February 2018 04:14 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd February 2018 04:14 PM
MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan says he is proud that Panchgani, where he got married to Kiran Rao, has been named as one of the country's cleanest towns.
An elated Aamir on Friday night took to Twitter and said that the town has bagged three district honours.
https://t.co/Od9a3xHcJ2 pic.twitter.com/2DdSc9Hdm0— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005 in Panchgani. The couple have a son named Azad Rao Khan.