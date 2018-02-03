NEW DELHI: After the Ice Bucket and Mannequin Challenge, here comes another Internet video trend that is going viral with the B-town.

The #PadManChallenge is spreading like wild fire on Twitter with more and more Bollywood celebs joining in to complete the challenge.

Entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made low-cost sanitary pads for the women of his village, began the #PadManchallenge on social media after which a plethora of stars like Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others joined in.

They posed for a picture with a sanitary napkin and posted it on their social media profiles and even tagged 3-4 others to take up the challenge.

Here’s what the celebs posted:

Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018

Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk @kalkikanmani @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV — Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Alia Bhatt: Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Starring Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, ‘PadMan’ is slated to release on Februray 9.