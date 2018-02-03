MUMBAI: Filmmaker Prakash Jha, who has directed the first episode of "Sare Jahan Se Achha", says he is glad that he is a part of the web show.

Jha on Saturday took to Twitter, where he shared a glimpse from the show and wrote: "Here comes the first episode of 'Sare Jahan Se Achha'. Let's get inspired with these real life heros and do our bit for the society. I am glad that I am part of this journey."

The web show is a voice to recognise and showcase extraordinary work done by individuals for the welfare of people and the communities. It is an attempt to inculcate the spirit of selfless giving to the society.

Jha is known for films like "Gangaajal", "Jai Gangaajal", "Raajneeti", "Satyagraha", "Aarakshan" and "Apaharan".