NEW DELHI: Actor Ranveer Singh, who is again working with Zoya Akhtar in "Gully Boy", says he shares a very close bond with the film's director.

"Zoya is more than a director (to me). She is someone with whom I share a very close bond with. We have a very open channel of communication and that makes us a great director-actor combination. She is one of the finest directors we have," Ranveer told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The actor, 32, who has previously worked with Akhtar in "Dil Dhadakne Do", says the story of "Gully Boy" is very dear to the duo.

"'Gully Boy' is perhaps the most dearest film. It is one of the most closest to me after 'Band Baaja Baaraat' because 'Band Baaja Baaraat' was my first film. This is a story that means a lot to me. To tell a story of the youth from the streets of Mumbai, who live a very tough existence and have a lot of battle to fight and they in the battle of life they come out and triumph," he added.

Ranveer describes the film as a "great underdog story".

"They find their inspiration through music and art. The music that is socially relevant. So, it was important for me to also give a platform to all this new talent," he added.

"Gully Boy" also stars Alia Bhatt.