MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan praised filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus "Padmaavat" and said that actor Ranveer Singh is now Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji for him.

Shah Rukh on Friday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where Ranveer wrote to the "Chennai Express" star: "Shah Rukh Khan, Hi bhai! Anxious for you to see ‘Padmaavat'."

Shah Rukh, 52, who is currently busy shooting for Aanand L. Rai's upcoming film "Zero", replied: "So sorry did not realise it was you, because now you are Khilji for me. Bahut acchhi picture hai bhai (It is a very good film)..I saw it and loved it."

The film is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's poem "Padmavat". It also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.