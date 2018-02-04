MUMBAI: A businessman has been arrested by Mumbai’s Juhu Police based on a complaint of stalking and criminal intimidation filed against him by veteran actress Zeenat Aman.

On January 30, Aman had filed a molestation and stalking complaint against the businessman, Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

The complaint has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said they both knew each other; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which Aman had stopped talking to the businessman.

Nevertheless, the businessman allegedly kept calling and following her.

After failing to convince the person to stop stalking, the veteran actress sought the help of police and filed a complaint at Juhu police station.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.