MUMBAI: Actress Saiyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's film "Mirzya", says that she doesn't have any Bollywood movie as yet and is waiting for right projects to work out soon.

"Right now I am not working on anything as yet... still waiting and hoping for something to work out soon," Saiyami told IANS when asked about her Bollywood projects.

The actress walked the runway for Caprese- Nishka Lulla show at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018.

Nishka associated with Caprese, the popular high fashion women's accessories brand from V.I.P Industries, to showcase her love for Bohemian spirit in the collection with lots of prints, colour, and flowy fabrics - all designed for the free-spirited woman.

Through her designs, Nishka has managed to juxtapose an Indian aesthetic with the geographically liberated movement of Bohemian fashion.

The collection was focused around a travelling vagabond woman who speaks the language of blissful colours, luxuriant fabrics, exotic prints and feminine styles. Fabrics such as crepe, tulle, georgette and cotton in a palette of power pastels - white, black and sand punctuated with bright orange, bubblegum pink and lime green brought to life the mood board.

Crafted in modern contemporary silhouettes, the new Spring Summer 2018 collection of Caprese drew inspiration from the hues of spring and combines fresh and vivid color palette to offer a handbag for every occasion.

About the collection, Nishka said: "The collection is inspired by my innate love for the free spirited. Bohemian fashion is always inspired by culturally rich zones and this kind of dressing actually satiates the soul. Saiyami Kher is apt for the collection since she embodies the spirit of a true non-conformist."