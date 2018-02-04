NEW DELHI: Actor Rannvijay Singha says the high of being influential does come with a lot of responsibility.

The actor, who has been chosen as the face of the seven km Power Walk -- a new category by Max Bupa Health Insurance, hopes to inspire people to "commit to being healthy".

"(Youth icon tag) does make you more responsible. When you reach a certain stature and people start looking up to you or start getting influenced by how you do certain things, the high of being influential does come with a lot of responsibility. You always want to inspire people the right way and to do the right thing," Rannvijay told IANS.

"And I hope that with my demonstration of commitment to personal health at Max Bupa Walk For Health, I will be able to inspire millions of Mumbaikars to also commit to being healthy," he added.

Power Walk will be introduced at the sixth edition of its flagship event Max Bupa Walk for Health on Sunday in Mumbai. This will be followed by the second Power Walk event at the Max Bupa Walk for Health event in Delhi on February 18.

How did you get associated with the campaign?

He said: "Fitness is an important part of my life and I believe it should be top priority for everyone. The campaign has not only been motivating individuals to stay fit through walking, but they've been doing it well and consistently over the past six years.

"While India has a lot of marathons, which only appeals to runners, this is the only event for walking and one that is meant for every single Indian."